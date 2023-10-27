Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q3 2023 earnings results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income were $90.7 billion compared to $112 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $9.1 billion, or $2.25 per share, compared to $19.6 billion, or $4.68 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.27.

The company returned $8.1 billion to shareholders in the third quarter.

Prior performance