Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q3 2023 earnings results
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues and other income were $90.7 billion compared to $112 billion in the same period last year.
Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $9.1 billion, or $2.25 per share, compared to $19.6 billion, or $4.68 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.27.
The company returned $8.1 billion to shareholders in the third quarter.
