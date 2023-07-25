Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q4 2023

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $1.69 billion, up 47% from the same period a year ago.

Net income increased to $499 million, or $3.40 per share, from $32 million, or $0.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 91% to $1.22.

For FY2024, the company expects net sales of $6.7-6.9 billion, net income of $725-790 million, and EPS of $4.95-5.40.

