Infographic: How Pfizer (PFE) performed in Q2 2021

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 92% year-over-year to $19 billion.

GAAP net income increased 59% YoY to $5.5 billion, or $0.98 per share. Adjusted net income rose 75% to $6 billion, or $1.07 per share.

Pfizer raised its full-year 2021 guidance for revenues to a range of $78-80 billion and adjusted EPS to a range of $3.95-4.05.

Prior performance