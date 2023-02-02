Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: How Starbucks (SBUX) performed in Q1 2023

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, in line with projections.  

Global comparable store sales increased 5%.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks increased 4.8% to $855.2 million while EPS rose 7.2% to $0.74 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 4% to $0.75, but fell short of estimates.

The company opened 459 net new stores in Q1, ending the period with 36,170 stores globally.

The stock was down over 3% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.  

Prior performance

Starbucks-Q4-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,

After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,

META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%

Tags

Non-alcoholic beverages

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top