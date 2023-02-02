Infographic: How Starbucks (SBUX) performed in Q1 2023

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, in line with projections.
Global comparable store sales increased 5%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks increased 4.8% to $855.2 million while EPS rose 7.2% to $0.74 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 4% to $0.75, but fell short of estimates.
The company opened 459 net new stores in Q1, ending the period with 36,170 stores globally.
The stock was down over 3% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,
After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%