Infographic: How Starbucks (SBUX) performed in Q1 2023

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, in line with projections.

Global comparable store sales increased 5%.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks increased 4.8% to $855.2 million while EPS rose 7.2% to $0.74 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 4% to $0.75, but fell short of estimates.

The company opened 459 net new stores in Q1, ending the period with 36,170 stores globally.

The stock was down over 3% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

