Infographic: How Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) performed in Q1 2022

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $813.3 million.

GAAP net income increased 72% to $152.3 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Net bookings declined 29% to $711.4 million.

Net revenue is expected to range between $740-790 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.14-3.24 billion for the full year of 2022.

While revenue and earnings beat market estimates, the outlook failed to impress and the stock dropped over 3% during aftermarket hours.

Prior performance