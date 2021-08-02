Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: How Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) performed in Q1 2022
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $813.3 million.
GAAP net income increased 72% to $152.3 million, or $1.30 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter.
Net bookings declined 29% to $711.4 million.
Net revenue is expected to range between $740-790 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.14-3.24 billion for the full year of 2022.
While revenue and earnings beat market estimates, the outlook failed to impress and the stock dropped over 3% during aftermarket hours.
Prior performance
