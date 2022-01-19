Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q4 2021 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $73.7 billion compared to $65.4 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $4 billion, or $4.26 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $2.30 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net earnings amounted to $4.2 billion, or $4.48 per share.
For FY2022, the company expects revenues of $317-320 billion, GAAP EPS of $20.20-20.70, and adjusted EPS of $21.10-21.60.
