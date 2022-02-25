Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Technology

Infographic: All you need to know about Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 results

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported strong earnings and revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The San Rafael, California-based tech firm posted total revenue of $1.21 billion with an increase of 17% year on year.

Net income rose to $89.1 million or $0.40 per share from $911 million or $4.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

