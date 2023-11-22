Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: A snapshot of Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q3 2024 results
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter. The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.
Third-quarter net income was $241 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $198 million, or $0.91 per share last year. Adjusted earnings increased 22% year-over-year to $2.07 per share. The bottom line growth was driven by a 10% increase in revenues to $1.41 billion.
“Overall market conditions and the underlying momentum of the business remained similar to the last few quarters. Our financial performance in the third quarter was strong with much of the outperformance coming from larger-than-expected expansions of existing EBAs,” said Autodesk’s CFFO Debbie Clifford.
