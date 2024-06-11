Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Q1 2025 profit rises on higher revenues
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.
First-quarter net income was $252 million or $1.16 per share, compared to $161 million or $0.75 per share last year. Adjusted earnings increased 21% year-over-year to $1.87 per share during the three months.
The bottom line growth was driven by a 12% year-over-year increase in revenues to $1.42 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $494 million in the April quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Lennar to report Q2 earnings. Will results benefit from demand recovery?
After giving mixed signals in the first half, demand for new homes in the US is expected to recover in the later part of the year. While there is pent-up
Campbell Soup (CPB): A few factors that shaped the Q3 performance
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) stayed red on Monday. The stock has dropped over 8% in the past one month. The food company delivered sales and earnings growth
LYFT Earnings: Lyft Q1 2024 net loss narrows on higher revenues
Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2024 when its revenues increased by double digits. The San Francisco-based company posted