ADSK Earnings: Autodesk Q1 2025 profit rises on higher revenues

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

First-quarter net income was $252 million or $1.16 per share, compared to $161 million or $0.75 per share last year. Adjusted earnings increased 21% year-over-year to $1.87 per share during the three months.

The bottom line growth was driven by a 12% year-over-year increase in revenues to $1.42 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $494 million in the April quarter.

