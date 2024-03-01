Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Everything you need to know about Autodesk’s Q4 2024 report
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2025.
Fourth-quarter net income was $282 million or $1.31 per share, compared to $293 million, or $1.35 per share last year. Adjusted earnings increased 12% year-over-year to $2.09 per share during the three months. The bottom line growth was driven by an 11% increase in revenues to $1.47 billion.
“Adjusting the mid-point of our guidance to exclude noise from the new transaction model, acquisitions, the absence of EBA true-up revenue, and FX, we expect underlying revenue to grow more than 10 percent in fiscal 25,” said Autodesk’s CFO Debbie Clifford.
Prior Performance
