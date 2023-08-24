ADSK Earnings: Highlights of Autodesk’s Q2 2024 results

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2024.

Second-quarter net income was $222 million or $1.03 per share, compared to $186 million, or $0.85 per share last year. Adjusted earnings increased 16% year-over-year to $1.91 per share. The bottom line growth was driven by a 9% increase in revenues to $1.35 billion.

“Our sustained momentum in the second quarter, and early expansion of some enterprise business agreements expected to renew later in the year, reduce the likelihood of our more cautious forecast scenarios,” said Autodesk’s CFFO Debbie Clifford.

