Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 6% growth in Q1 revenue; loss widens
Pharmaceutical services company Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Monday reported a widder net loss for the first quarter of 2022 despite a 6% increase in revenues. The top-line also beat analysts’ estimates.
First-quarter revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $3.2 million and came in above analysts’ estimates. The company added 339 registered members during the three-month period.
Trxade reported a net loss of $1 million or $0.12 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $0.7 million or $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed analysts’ estimates.
Shares of Trxade closed Monday’s trading lower. The stock has lost about 41% so far this year.
