Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q2 adj. profit drops but beats estimates
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced second-quarter 2024 results, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings despite higher revenues. However, earnings topped expectations.
June-quarter adjusted profit decreased 17% year-over-year to $1.83 per share but came in above analysts’ estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $1.77 billion or $1.41 per share in Q2, compared to $1.90 billion or $1.48 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Meanwhile, revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $91.2 billion during the three months but fell short of expectations. Total same-store sales rose 6.4% from last year.
“We are taking action today to ensure we make the most of our many opportunities, including leadership changes in the Health Care Benefits segment,” said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $23.2 billion. Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $2.62
Earnings Preview: Home Depot looks poised to report mixed Q2 results
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is preparing to report earnings next week amid speculation that the downturn in the housing market would negatively impact the results. Meanwhile, it is estimated that
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to report Q1 2025 results this week, what to expect
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 5% over the past one month. The gaming company is set to report its