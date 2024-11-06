Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q3 adj. profit drops despite 6% revenue growth
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced third-quarter 2024 results, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings and an increase in revenues. The top line exceeded estimates.
September-quarter adjusted profit decreased 51% year-over-year to $1.09 per share and missed analysts’ estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $87 million or $0.07 per share in Q3, compared to $2.26 billion or $1.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Meanwhile, revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $95.4 billion during the three months and topped expectations. Total same-store sales climbed 15.5% year-over-year.
“My commitment to our CVS Health colleagues and our customers is to drive focused execution of our integrated strategy to improve the health of the 185 million people we are privileged to serve.,” said CVS CEO David Joyner.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: How the new fiscal year is shaping up for Cisco (CSCO)
For Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), fiscal 2024 was a momentous year with strong order growth and an upswing in gross margins, although sales and profit for the year declined
What to expect when Tyson Foods (TSN) reports its Q4 2024 earnings results
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) stayed green on Tuesday. The stock has gained 9% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results
Yum! Brands (YUM) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues grew 7% year-over-year to $1.82 billion. Net income decreased 8% to $382 million, or $1.35