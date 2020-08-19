Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key financials from L Brands (LB) Q2 2020 earnings
L Brands (NYSE: LB) swing to a loss on a reported basis in the second quarter of 2020. Sales skid 20% year-over-year to $2.32 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a profit of $0.25 per share versus $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.
After rising about 5% immediately after the earnings announcement, LB stock pared its gains later in the after-hours session.
On the reported basis, L Brands posted a loss of $0.18 per share compared to a profit of $0.14 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Given the continuing high level of uncertainty in the current environment, the company didn’t provide the third quarter or full-year 2020 earnings guidance.
Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for L Brands Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Most Popular
Stable demand should help PetMed (PETS) emerge stronger from pandemic
PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) has been around for a long time, expanding its foothold in the lucrative pet care market at a slow but steady pace. Last year, the company
Lowe’s Q2 2020 earnings results — Infographic
Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported a 30% increase in Q2 revenues to $27.3.1 billion, beating Wall Street
Agilent (A) Q3 earnings rise, beat forecast; revenue down 1%
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) reported third-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell. Earnings increased from last year and surpassed the forecast. The stock traded higher immediately after the announcement. The