Merck (MRK) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales increased 2% year-over-year to $13.8 billion.

GAAP net income fell 17% to $3 billion, or $1.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 7% to $1.62.

For FY2023, Merck expects revenue of $57.2-58.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.80-6.95.

