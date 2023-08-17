Synopsys (SNPS) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) reported total revenue of $1.48 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 19% year-over-year.
GAAP net income was $336.3 million, or $2.17 per share, compared to $222.6 million, or $1.43 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income was $445.9 million, or $2.88 per share.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $1.56-1.59 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.01-3.06.
For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to range between $5.81-5.84 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $11.04-11.09.
