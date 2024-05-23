Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
SNPS Earnings: Synopsys Q2 revenue and adjusted profit grow in double digits
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), a leading electronic design automation company, has reported a double-digit increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2024.
Total revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.46 billion in the April quarter. Net income rose 7% from last year to $292.1 million or $1.88 per share during the three months. On an adjusted basis, earnings climbed 26% to $3.00 per share in Q2 from $2.38 per share last year.
For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Full-year revenue is estimated to be between $6.09 billion and $6.15 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Medtronic’s (MDT) Q4 2024 earnings results
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $8.6 billion, up 0.5% on a reported basis and 5.4% on an organic basis. Net income
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2025 profit jumps and beats estimates; guides Q2
GPU behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a multi-fold increase in first-quarter earnings, reflecting continued strong revenue growth. The results also topped expectations. The tech firm's revenues climbed
A few points to note on Lowe’s (LOW) performance in Q1 2024
Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer reported its first