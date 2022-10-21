Infographic: Key highlights from American Express (AXP) Q3 2022 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $13.6 billion, up 24% from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by increased Card Member spending.

Net income was $1.9 billion, or $2.47 per share, compared to $1.8 billion, or $2.27 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects revenue growth of 23-25%. In addition, it now expects to be above its original full-year EPS guidance range of $9.25-9.65.

