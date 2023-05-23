Infographic: Key highlights from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q3 2023 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales was $4.1 billion, up 5.8% from the same period a year ago. Domestic same store sales increased 1.9%.

Net income increased 9.3% to $647.7 million, while EPS rose 17.5% to $34.12 compared to last year.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 22 new stores in the US, six stores in Mexico and two in Brazil.

