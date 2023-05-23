Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Infographic: Key highlights from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q3 2023 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales was $4.1 billion, up 5.8% from the same period a year ago. Domestic same store sales increased 1.9%.

Net income increased 9.3% to $647.7 million, while EPS rose 17.5% to $34.12 compared to last year.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 22 new stores in the US, six stores in Mexico and two in Brazil.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total sales were $22.3 billion compared to $23.6 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales

Highlights of DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2023 earnings results

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in net sales and adjusted profit. Net sales of the

Earnings Summary: Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Q2 2023 results

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), a provider of systems for applying adhesives, sealants, and coatings, Monday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter sales came in at $650

Tags

automotive partsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top