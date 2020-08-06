[INFOGRAPHIC] Key highlights from Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2 2020 earnings results

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $122 million, or $2.97 per share, compared to net income of $979 million, or $22.44 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $443 million or $10.81 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.0 billion or $23.59 per share a year ago.

Total revenues decreased 84% to $630 million.

Shares inched up 2% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.