Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales declined 3% year-over-year to $13.1 billion.
Net loss attributable to Tyson was $417 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to net income of $750 million, or $2.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.15.
Both revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock tumbling over 6% in premarket hours on Monday.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $53-54 billion.
