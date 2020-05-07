Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Glenn D. Fogel — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you and welcome to Booking Holdings’ first quarter conference call. I’m joined this afternoon by our CFO, David Goulden. We are living in difficult times. Since our last call in February, the spread of COVID-19 has grown exponentially bringing uncertainty, turmoil and in too many people, tragedy all over the world. What started as a regional outbreak that we had hoped would be contained and would follow the paths of other new viruses like SARS or H1N1 has grown into a global pandemic of unprecedented proportions. We join the global community in our sadness at this horrific suffering and loss of life and recognize the tremendous economic toll on so many people in so many countries. This virus has wrecked havoc on industries across the world, and this is without a doubt, the biggest disruption in modern global travel, the world has ever seen. Billions of people have been under stay-at-home orders and there have been and continue to be closures of borders, government enforced travel restrictions and strict guidelines regarding social distancing. These actions have profoundly affected our industry in every corner of this earth.

While our Q1 reported room nights declined 43% year-over-year, we did not see the virus’ full negative force on our business until mid to late March. So, the 43% decline does not truly reflect the state of our business, nor the travel industry today. In March, our reported room nights declined over 100%, meaning we received more cancellations during that amount than new bookings. Looking at things, a different way, our newly booked room nights, which exclude the impact of cancellations, were down over 60% year-over-year in March and down over 85% in April. This gives you a clear indication of how much our business is currently impacted by this crisis.

That being said, while the virus’ impact on travel is unprecedented, I am confident that this crisis will eventually end and people will travel again. Travel is fundamental to who we are and while it may take some time to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, we will get there eventually. And then we’d expect travel to continue to grow thereafter. So what are we doing now as we wait for effective treatments for a successful vaccine? During the first quarter, when it became clear that the virus’ impact was going to be more significant than anyone initially anticipated, we quickly developed a series of plans to help us navigate through these challenging times. One, stabilize the business from the immediate shock of the crisis. Two, optimize the business for the expected decrease in travel demand over the next few years. And three, position the business to capture travel demand when it returns so we can emerge from this crisis on strong footing and extend our leadership position.

As we entered the stabilization phase at the beginning of the crisis, our employees’ health and safety was a top priority. So while we have — although we have a few offices currently open in Asia, the vast majority for our employees are now working from home, including our customer service teams, which is no small accomplishment, considering the technology requirements and the huge increase in chained requests and cancellations that we experienced. I’m very proud of our teams and pleased to say that we are functioning well in this new distributed environment.

Another immediate priority was helping our customers and our supply partners. For a number of weeks, we were fielding a significantly higher number of daily inbound calls than we typically receive. For our customers, this entailed supporting them as they sought refunds for bookings that were no longer possible due to government regulations or made request to modify their travel plans. For our partners, many of whom do not have the ability to process such a large volume of customer service calls, we supported them by handling the unprecedented level of cancellations and deep modifications requests.

Looking ahead, we’ll be working with our channel partners to create plans to stimulate travelers to book again once this crisis is behind us. We know how critical it will be to bring demand to our supply partners in a cost effective way. Also, as part of our stabilization plan, we took immediate steps to conserve cash and increase liquidity such as halting stock buybacks, dramatically reducing marketing spend worldwide, cutting non-essential costs, implementing a general hiring freeze, and reducing executive compensation with our brand CEOs and I foregoing salaries during this crisis. and the other senior managers throughout the company voluntarily reducing their salaries and our Board of Directors foregoing their cash fees. In addition to reducing costs, we bolstered our liquidity by raising over $4 billion in debt. These measures have enabled us to have sufficient liquidity to weather a long period of significantly reduced travel demand and have the necessary resources to invest in securing demand when people are ready to travel again.

We have begun to respond to execute our optimized plan in which we will adapt to the new reality that assumes it will be — likely be years, not quarters, before we witness a full recovery of global travel demand. We believe that either a vaccine or effective treatment is needed before people will feel fully comfortable traveling the way they did before the pandemic started. And even after a vaccine or treatment is declared safe and effective, we believe it may be some time before there is sufficient quantity and distribution of them to give people an governments confidence for people to travel freely.

Furthermore, as in pre-COVID-19 days, some will be dependent on the overall economy, consumers’ financial health everywhere having gone through a very deep recession, and consumers’ confidence in their own economic futures. For these reasons, we expect travel to fully recover later than many other industries. However, when travel demand does start to recover, we believe there will be attractive growth opportunities. We are in the process of assessing the cost structure of our entire company in developing plans to align with expected market demand. As part of these efforts, we are also evaluating our strategic initiatives and the timing of significant expenditures. We intend to continue to invest in our key projects such as Payments and the Connected Trip that we believe will position us well for the future. We are also re-examining all areas of the company to see where can we reduce or delay costs where possible. Fortunately, our financial strength allows us to make strategic decisions pointed towards the long term interest of the business.

We recently completed a strategic evaluation with OpenTable and KAYAK and now Announcing last week a series of actions to reduce operating costs. Unfortunately, this included the decision to lay off and furlough some employees. As a principle during this crisis, we have not reached first for employee reductions to lower costs but after making adjustments in other operating expense areas, we made the tough decision to ensure the size and scope of our business is proportionate to the new realities of the travel market. We are now working with the other brand to examine their cost structures and we’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our evaluations. In an attempt to minimize the impact on our employees during these difficult times, we have been evaluating and employing various governmental financial support programs. Booking.com recently announced that it would participate in the employee aid programs offered by the United Kingdom and we were able to place employees on furlough there, which has enabled employees to receive a significant portion of their full-time salary. We have also applied to the Dutch government to obtain aid under the recently enacted program to support employment in the Netherlands. This program provides funds to Dutch companies impacted by this crisis and covers a portion of employee salaries for a three-month period with the requirement that companies which receive this aid maintain employment during the time the aid is provided. These programs, along with all the other steps we have taken, will help us support employees and maintain jobs as we continue to fully evaluate the operating environment. We will continue to look at other available options that might help us mitigate near term headcount reductions during this period of significantly reduced revenue. The actions we are taking in our stabilization and optimization phase are being done so that we can capitalize quickly and efficiently on travel demand when it becomes safe for people to travel again. We want to emerge from this crisis as a strong organization that is equipped to deliver for our customers and our partners, well-capitalized and in a position to increase our market share when the world is ready to travel again. On a smaller, but somewhat positive note, we are seeing some stability in our newly booked room night growth trends. We hope that this is the beginning of the road back to recovery, but it’s certainly too early to say with certainty. Some governments have seen progress in limiting or reducing the pandemic. They have slowly begun to reopen their economies and we have seen new bookings, primarily for domestic travel, although still at very low levels. Some, or many of these reservations may ultimately be canceled, but we believe it does show that travel for essential business and personal reasons will slowly return as society makes progress against the pandemic. And as travel returns, we expect to see improvement in our revenue. We are also prepared for disruption in that progress, as relaxation of social distancing in some geographies may lead to a resurgence of infections and reinstatement of government restrictions. Our aim is to optimize the business to participate in the ultimate return [Technical Issues]

Operator

Please continue, sir.

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hello?

Operator

Go ahead, sir.

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hello. Hello. Am I still on the line?

Operator

Yes, one moment please.

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Hello, operator, can you hear me?

Operator

Yes, I can hear you.

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Am I live on the line?

Operator

Yes, you are.

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Thank you, Glenn and good afternoon. Operator, am I live on the line? Can you confirm that please? I can…

Operator

Yes, you are, sir.

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Thank you, Glenn and good afternoon. I’ll review our operating results for the first quarter, discuss our stabilization initiative to bolster our liquidity and provide some color on trends we saw in April. All growth rates are related to the prior-year comparable period unless otherwise indicated. Information regarding reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP can be found in our earnings release.

Now on to our results for the quarter. At the time of our last earnings call on February 26, the outbreak of COVID-19 was largely contained to Asia and we were yet to see a meaningful impact in our business across Europe or North America. As we moved into March, the COVID outbreak continued to spread throughout Europe and North America leading to eventual declaration of a global pandemic and the implementation of numerous travel restrictions and shelter-in-place orders. Not surprisingly, we saw a resulting short duration of our top-line trends in March with significant levels of cancellations and a substantial reduction in the level of new bookings. Although, we only felt the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic around mid-to-late March, our Q1 results were still significantly negatively impacted.

Our Q1 reported room nights declined 43% for the full quarter, however that decline exceeded 100% in March when we received more cancellations than new bookings in the month. Our cancellation rate peaked in mid-March and has been steadily improving since then as we work through the wave of cancellation of bookings made prior to the imposition of restrictions on travel. Gross bookings declined 51% in Q1, which is a greater decline than reported room nights due to average daily rates for accommodation is decreasing about 15% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.

Consolidated non-GAAP revenue for the first quarter was $2.3 billion and decreased 21% year-on-year. Revenue in the quarter was less negatively impacted than room nights and gross bookings due to the fact that many cancellations were received in Q1 with check-ins that were expected to occur later in — were expected to occur in later quarters. Adjusted Q1 for EBITDA was $209 million, which was down 60% year-on-year. We benefited from having a highly variable cost structure to manage the declines in periods of low travel demand. As Glenn noted, we are taking further actions in reducing other areas of spend as we stabilize and then move to optimize and align our cost structure with the new demand environment.

With that being said, there are some areas of expense pressure in the quarter related to COVID-19 pandemic that I’ll walk you through. Marketing expense, which is a highly variable expense decreased 29% year-on-year as we saw a significant reduction in demand in the pay channels. In addition, we took actions to substantially reduce our brand marketing spend in response to the diminished travel demand environment. We expect our marketing expense will remain significantly below 2019 levels for the remainder of the year.

Sales and other expenses increased 75% year-on-year due primarily to a $183 million increase in provisions for expected bad debt and other credit losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impacts of the increased provision we recorded in the quarter, sales and other decreased 10% year-on-year as this expense line is substantially variable in nature. For example, we recorded lower expenses associated with payments in Q1. This reduction was partially offset by higher outsourced customer service costs as we worked through the heavy volume of cancellations we received in the quarter.

Personnel expense decreased 3% year-over-year, primarily due to decrease in stock-based compensation, which was impacted by reduced financial performance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding SBC expenses, personnel increased 12% year-over-year, and although we have implemented a hiring freeze, personnel expense this quarter was impacted by annualized hires that were made last year. We expect the pressure on personnel expense will diminish as we move through the year.

G&A expenses increased 6% year-over-year, largely driven by higher indirect taxes including digital service taxes. Excluding these indirect taxes, G&A expense decreased 7% year-over-year as we reduced discretionary expenses such as T&A expense. We will see less year-over-year pressure on G&A from digital service taxes once we lap the enactment of the French DST, which occurred in Q3 of last year. Finally, information technology expenses increased 20% year-on-year, driven by higher software fees and outsourced datacenter and cloud costs.

On a GAAP basis, we incurred an operating loss of $308 million as our GAAP operating expense in the quarter included a charge of $489 million related to an impairment of goodwill for OpenTable and KAYAK. This impairment charge is driven by reduced financial projections as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We excluded the impairment of goodwill from our non-GAAP results. Our Q1 GAAP net loss was $699 million. Our Q1 GAAP net loss includes $307 million of pretax losses on our equity investments in Trip.com and Meituan and the $100 million impairment charge related to strategic investments. This was partially offset by $33 million of FX remeasurement gains on our eurobonds. We excluded these unrealized losses, impairment charge and remeasurement gains from Our non-GAAP results. Now on to our cash and liquidity position. Our Q1 ending cash and investment balance was $9.2 billion, which decreased from our December ending balance of $11.8 billion, due to several factors including the following primary drivers.

First, we had $380 million of operating cash outflow in the quarter, which was driven by $820 million use of cash due to change in working capital as well as the lower earnings we generated in the quarter. Working capital in Q1 was negatively impacted by a prepayment of taxes in the Netherlands of $770 million that was subsequently funded in April. The large reductions in our deferred merchant bookings, accounts payable and accrued expense balances were mostly offset by the significant reduction in our accounts receivable balance in Q1. The deferred merchant booking reduction was driven by both lower bookings and customer refunds. We expect these balances to all continue to decline in the low level of bookings we are currently seeing in the business.

Second, we repurchased $1.3 billion of our stock in Q1. Almost all of which was purchased under a stock buyback plan we filed last November. We halted buybacks as soon we recognized the growing impact of the pandemic. Third, we had capex of $80 million in the quarter. And finally, the value of our investments declined in part by the $370 million unrealized loss on equity securities and the $100 million impairments related to a strategic investment that I mentioned earlier. In addition, we had $106 million decline in investment value that did not impact the P&L, but was reflected in the balance sheet. The majority of the remaining $288 million difference between cash and investments at year-end of March 31 is primarily due to timing of the settlements of sales for some corporate bonds that were classified in prepaid expenses and other assets at the end of March. These sales were settled in April and moved into cash and investments. In our efforts to stabilize the business for the immediate shock of the crisis, we’ve taken several steps to shore up and bolster our liquidity position. We halted repurchases of our stock and we will not initiate repurchases until we have better visibility in the shape and timing of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We worked to receive a refund in April of the prepayments of taxes in the Netherlands that was made earlier in Q1. We amended our revolving credit facility to substitute a minimum liquidity covenant for the previous leverage covenant that was due in ’21 to ensure we continue to have access to a source of liquidity. And finally, and most notably, we completed a bond in convertible note offering on April 8 that raised $4.1 billion of capital. If you adjust our March 31 ending cash investment balance of $9.2 billion for a bond in convertible note offering and the settlement of the corporate bond sales and the refund of the Dutch tax prepayments, all which occurred in April, our March 31 cash and investment balance would increase to about $14.3 billion, approximately $12 billion of this is highly liquid after considering the actions we’ve taken including recently completing the sale of our Trip.com [Indecipherable] moving on cash and investments into corporate — moving on cash and investments in corporate bonds into AAA treasury and government money market funds. After the bond in convertible offering, we had about $13 billion of debt, $4 billion of which matures before the end of 2022. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, I will not provide quarterly guidance like we normally do. However, I will provide some color from our preliminary April results which will give you a clear picture of our recent top-line trends considering that April was the first month fully impacted by the pandemic. As Glenn mentioned, on newly booked room nights in April, we’re down over 85% year-on-year.

As a reminder, newly booked room night excludes the impact of cancellations. Of course, these new bookings may be canceled in the future, especially as a very high percentage of new bookings in April were made with flexible cancellation policies. Reported room nights continue to be negative in April as cancellations outpaced new bookings. We expect our revenue in April to have a greater year-on-year decline than newly booked room nights, considering the impact of the cancellations in March for April stays and also since many hotels, especially in Europe, were not open in April. New bookings revenue for full second quarter may vary from April’s results depending upon the level of travel demand and accommodation availability we experience in May and June. As Glenn noted, we’re seeing some stability on newly booked room night growth trends with the year-on-year decline rate being quite consistent for our April after reducing rapidly through the first quarter. We believe that domestic travel will rebound sooner than international travel as we expect travelers to look to their home country or region first for safe travel option.

In April, we made a meaningfully higher domestic mix in our business. Historically, domestic accommodation bookings represent about 45% of Booking.com’s total business and if we consider Western Europe as one market, the historic mix increases to about 55%. In April, Booking.com’s domestic share increased to approximately 70% and if you consider Western Europe as one market, the domestic mix increased over 75%. Towards the end of April, we saw some very early indications that domestic travel were starting to return in certain markets where shelter-in-place rules were relaxed, including Greater China, South Korea, Vietnam and Germany. Newly booked room nights in the U.S. declined less than our global average in April and we saw an improvement in domestic travel during April, but we cannot tie this to relaxation in shelter-in-place rules, as these have only happened in a few States and in recent days. I must emphasize again, that it’s too early to say, we’re witnessing anything like a broad rebound in travel, especially as we’ve seen some countries like Singapore where travel demand was less impacted than other places initially, but is now seeing significant travels demand decreases associated with new outbreaks. If we look across all our business, the decline rate for newly booked room nights in the last few days in April was only a few percent better than the decline rate in the first few days. We’ve also observed a meaningful change in Booking.com’s customer booking behavior.

In April, the customers mainly booked either very close to stay or several months out. The combined mix of both very short booking and bookings for over two months time is twice the normal amount. This booking behavior change has also been accompanied by an increase in mobile bookings, particularly in our app, helping drive a higher mix of direct bookings and we’ll continue to focus on providing our customers with a great app experience. As Glenn emphasized, we have a tough road ahead of us as we look to navigate through the unprecedented challenges that COVID-19 has presented to us. We’re working hard to stabilize our business through actions including our cost savings initiatives and the significant bolstering of our liquidity position. We’ll continue to optimize our business and our cost to align it with expected market demand and we’ll work to position ourselves to capitalize upon the reemergence of travel demand when that time occurs and wherever that demand occurs. We have the confidence that through these actions, we’ll be well positioned to come out of this crisis and extend our global leadership role in the travel marketplace. With that, we will take your questions.

Glenn D. Fogel — Chief Executive Officer and President

And David, can you hear me?

David I. Goulden — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I can hear you now, Glenn.

Glenn D. Fogel — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first response is from Mark Mahaney, RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

Mark Mahaney — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Thanks. Maybe I’ll try two questions. First, David, I think at the end you talked about this increase in app bookings so rise in direct bookings, is that something you actually were able to drive, that just happened randomly and is there a way to coming out of this crisis that at the margin you can tilt more of your bookings to — you can accelerate this transition to direct bookings? And then secondly, thanks for the data points on the improvements in a couple of the markets, any quantification on those? Is there any way to say that any of these markets, South Korea, Vietnam, whatever are back at down 50% or something like that? Like what’s the — can you kind of draw the curve a little bit or it may be too early? Thank you very much.

