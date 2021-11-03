INFOGRAPHIC: Key highlights from Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 2021 earnings results

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $769 million, or $18.60 per share, compared to net income of $801 million, or $19.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million or $37.70 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $504 million or $12.27 per share a year ago.

Total revenues increased 77% to $4.7 billion.