Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INFOGRAPHIC: Key highlights from Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 2021 earnings results
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the third quarter was $769 million, or $18.60 per share, compared to net income of $801 million, or $19.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million or $37.70 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $504 million or $12.27 per share a year ago.
Total revenues increased 77% to $4.7 billion.
