Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Key highlights from eBay’s (EBAY) Q3 2022 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. Revenue was down 2% on an FX-neutral basis.
Net loss from continuing operations was $70 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $283 million, or $0.43 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 11% to $1.00.
For the full year of 2022, revenue is expected to be $9.71-9.79 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.07-4.13.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results. Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $81.2 billion. Net loss attributable to CVS Health was $3.4 billion, or $2.60
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 2022 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Net income decreased 37% to $331 million, or $1.14 per
Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q3 profit drops; revenue up 29%
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a decline in third-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues. The latest numbers missed the market's expectations. Earnings, excluding special items,