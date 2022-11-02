Infographic: Key highlights from eBay’s (EBAY) Q3 2022 earnings results

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. Revenue was down 2% on an FX-neutral basis.

Net loss from continuing operations was $70 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $283 million, or $0.43 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 11% to $1.00.

For the full year of 2022, revenue is expected to be $9.71-9.79 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.07-4.13.

