Infographic: Key highlights from Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Q1 2023 earnings results

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. Organic sales rose 9.4%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders grew 8% to $836 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 13.3% to $0.68.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects organic sales to increase 4-6% versus last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company Q4 2022 earnings infographic

