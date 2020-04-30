Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Highlights of Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Q1 2020 earnings results
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to unfavorable unrealized mark-to-market changes on its commodity positions and HEXO warrants, as well as the on-premise impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of lower financial volume, inflation and negative mix.
The top line fell by 9% due to financial volume declines, estimated keg sales returns and reimbursements, as well as unfavorable mix. The board is actively evaluating various capital allocation options, including a suspension, reduction, or temporary elimination of its dividend. On March 27, Molson withdrew its financial outlook for 2020 and beyond due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Past Performance
TAP Q4 2019 Earnings Performance
TAP Q3 2019 Earnings Results
Most Popular
Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook
It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the
Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan
The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most
Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which