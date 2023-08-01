Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 11.8% year-over-year to $3.26 billion, driven by positive net pricing, favorable sales mix, and higher financial volumes.
Net sales grew 12.1% in constant currency.
GAAP net income jumped to $342.4 million, or $1.57 per share, from $47.3 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.
Adjusted net income rose 49% to $387.2 million, or $1.78 per share, versus last year.
The company expects net sales to increase in the high single-digits on a constant currency basis in FY2023 compared to FY2022.
Most Popular
MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings
PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 54% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Reported net income declined 77% to $2.3 billion, or $0.41 per share,
After mixed Q2, what the future holds for Intel Corporation (INTC)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a surprise profit for the June quarter, after posting its largest-ever loss in the prior quarter, even as the semiconductor giant’s revenues remain under pressure.