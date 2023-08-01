Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 11.8% year-over-year to $3.26 billion, driven by positive net pricing, favorable sales mix, and higher financial volumes.

Net sales grew 12.1% in constant currency.

GAAP net income jumped to $342.4 million, or $1.57 per share, from $47.3 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income rose 49% to $387.2 million, or $1.78 per share, versus last year.

The company expects net sales to increase in the high single-digits on a constant currency basis in FY2023 compared to FY2022.