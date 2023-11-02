Molson Coors Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 12.4% year-over-year to $3.3 billion.

GAAP net income doubled to $430.7 million, or $1.98 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS rose 46% to $1.92.

The company expects net sales to increase in the mid-single digits for the fourth quarter of 2023 and in the high single digits for the full year of 2023.