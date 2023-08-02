Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders more than doubled to $1 billion, or $0.81 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 13% to $0.79.
For fiscal year 2023, organic net sales are expected to grow 4-6% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.83-2.91.
