Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q1 2023 earnings results

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues were $22.9 billion, down 6% year-over-year.

Net income decreased 28% YoY to $1.89 billion, or $2.19 per share. Adjusted EPS was also down 28% to $2.20.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects consolidated revenue of around $97 billion.

