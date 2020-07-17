Infographic: Key highlights of BlackRock (BLK) Q2 2020 earnings results

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 4% to $3.6 billion while net income grew 21% to $1.2 billion. EPS, both on a reported and adjusted basis, rose 22% to $7.85.

Assets under management increased 7% to $7.3 trillion.

