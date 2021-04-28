Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Key quarterly highlights from Ford (F) Q1 2021 financial results
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 6% year-over-year to $36.2 billion.
Net income amounted to $3.26 billion, or $0.81 per share, compared to a loss of $1.99 billion, or $0.50 loss per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.89.
