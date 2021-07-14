Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Infosys Limited (INFY) Q1 2022 earnings results
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) today reported its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $704 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to net income of $558 million, or $0.13 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Revenue increased 21% to $3.78 billion.
As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to ~35,000 globally.Pravin Rao, COO
