Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Retail

Infographic: Nike reports stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings; revenues miss

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) said its third-quarter profit grew in double-digits as the ongoing demand recovery boosted sales. Earnings also topped expectations, while the top-line missed.

Nike Q3 2021 earnings infographic

Reflecting the improvement in demand conditions, third-quarter revenues grew 3% annually to $10.36 billion. As a result, net profit moved up to $1.45 billion or $0.90 per share from $847 million or $0.53 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for slower growth.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Nike’s Q3 results

Shares of Nike entered 2021 on an upbeat note and hit an all-time high in the early weeks. They closed Thursday’s trading lower and continued to lose in the after-hours following the quarterly report.

  • Nike (NKE) Q1 2021 Earnings Infograph

Looking for more insights?

Read the full conference call transcript here. It’s free!

Most Popular

Here’s why the plant-based food industry has become a force to reckon with

In a world ruled by traditional meat products, plant-based meat or alternative proteins were a game changer. The demand for plant-based food products has seen a huge spike over the

Earnings Infographic: Five Below (FIVE) stock gains as Q4 results beat

Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported higher earnings and sales for the final three months of fiscal 2020, benefiting from the shopping boom as people continued to

COVID-related tailwinds make CrowdStrike (CRWD) an investors’ favorite

When the virus-induced change in corporate culture triggered a mass digital shift, the cyber threat environment turned more complex and disruptive, highlighting the need for advanced and foolproof security measures.

Tags

ConsumerSports Goods

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top