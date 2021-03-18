Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Retail
Infographic: Nike reports stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings; revenues miss
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) said its third-quarter profit grew in double-digits as the ongoing demand recovery boosted sales. Earnings also topped expectations, while the top-line missed.
Reflecting the improvement in demand conditions, third-quarter revenues grew 3% annually to $10.36 billion. As a result, net profit moved up to $1.45 billion or $0.90 per share from $847 million or $0.53 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for slower growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Nike’s Q3 results
Shares of Nike entered 2021 on an upbeat note and hit an all-time high in the early weeks. They closed Thursday’s trading lower and continued to lose in the after-hours following the quarterly report.
