Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 revenue up 68%; earnings beat

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the extended trading session soon after the announcement.

Nvidia Q2 2022 earnings infographic

The graphics chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the July quarter, up from $0.55 per recorded a year earlier. Net income advanced to $0.94 per share from $0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2021. The bottom line exceeded the market’s prediction.

Revenues climbed 68% annually to $6.5 billion during the three-month period and came in above the estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Nvidia’s Q2 results

The company’s stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading lower but made modest gains during the after-hours session.

