Categories Analysis, Technology

Earnings Infographic: Oracle (ORCL) Q1 2023 revenue rises 18%

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Monday said its first-quarter revenues rose 18%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings remained unchanged year-over-year.

At $11.45 billion, revenues were up 18% year-over-year in the first three months of fiscal 2023. The top line also slightly exceeded the market’s projection.

Adjusted earnings were unchanged year-over-year at $1.03 per share in the most recent quarter. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.55 billion or $0.56 per share, compared to $2.46 billion or $0.86 per share last year.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Oracle’s Q1 results

“In Q1 we expanded our relationship with Microsoft by providing all versions of the Oracle database directly to Microsoft Azure customers. Now all Microsoft customers can directly access the Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, the Oracle Autonomous Database and every other Oracle Database version directly from the Azure Cloud,” said Oracle’s CTO Larry Ellison.

(this story will be updated shortly)

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Here’s a glance at DocuSign’s (DOCU) expectations for the near term

Shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) were up 9% on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for its second quarter of 2023. Both revenue and earnings surpassed

Key highlights from Kroger’s (KR) Q2 2022 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total company sales were $34.6 billion compared to $31.7 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable

DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $622.2 million. Billings rose 9% YoY to $647.7 million. Net loss was $45

Tags

IT servicesSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top