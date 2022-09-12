Earnings Infographic: Oracle (ORCL) Q1 2023 revenue rises 18%

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Monday said its first-quarter revenues rose 18%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings remained unchanged year-over-year.
At $11.45 billion, revenues were up 18% year-over-year in the first three months of fiscal 2023. The top line also slightly exceeded the market’s projection.
Adjusted earnings were unchanged year-over-year at $1.03 per share in the most recent quarter. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.55 billion or $0.56 per share, compared to $2.46 billion or $0.86 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Oracle’s Q1 results
“In Q1 we expanded our relationship with Microsoft by providing all versions of the Oracle database directly to Microsoft Azure customers. Now all Microsoft customers can directly access the Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, the Oracle Autonomous Database and every other Oracle Database version directly from the Azure Cloud,” said Oracle’s CTO Larry Ellison.
(this story will be updated shortly)
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Here’s a glance at DocuSign’s (DOCU) expectations for the near term
Shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) were up 9% on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for its second quarter of 2023. Both revenue and earnings surpassed
Key highlights from Kroger’s (KR) Q2 2022 earnings results
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total company sales were $34.6 billion compared to $31.7 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable
DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $622.2 million. Billings rose 9% YoY to $647.7 million. Net loss was $45