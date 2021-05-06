Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Technology
Infographic: Roku’s (ROKU) performance in Q1 2021
Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 79% year-over-year to $574.2 million.
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $76.2 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $54.6 million, or $0.45 per share, in the prior-year period.
