Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday.
Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.
The company posted a net income of $299 million or $0.21 per share compared to the previous year’s loss of $7.37 billion or $5.32 per share.
