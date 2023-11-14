Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: Highlights of Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) Q3 2023 earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The space tourism company reported revenues of $1.73 million for the three-month period, which is more than double the revenue it generated in the prior-year quarter.

Virgin Galactic Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Virgin incurred a net loss of $104.6 million or $0.28 per share in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $145.6 million or $0.55 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Research & development expenses decreased 54% to $44.8 million.

“With our third quarter cash and marketable securities position of approximately $1.1 billion, we forecast having sufficient capital to bring our first two Delta ships into service and achieve positive cash flow in 2026,” said Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic.

Prior Performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Key highlights from Home Depot’s (HD) Q3 2023 earnings results

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $37.7 billion. Comparable sales fell 3.1%. Net earnings were $3.8 billion, or $3.81 per share, compared

What to expect when Macy’s (M) reports Q3 2023 earnings this week

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) were down over 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 48% year-to-date. The retailer is set to report its third quarter 2023 earnings results

Walt Disney ends fiscal 2023 on a positive note. What the future holds

The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) stock rallied after it released fourth-quarter results last week, reporting stronger-than-expected earnings. The momentum is likely to continue in the new fiscal year, and

Tags

AerospaceAviation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top