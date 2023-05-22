Infographic: Highlights of Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) Q1 2023 earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The space tourism company generated revenues of $392,000 during the three-month period, up 23% from the prior-year quarter.

The company incurred a net loss of $159 million or $0.57 per share in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $93 million or $0.36 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Research & development expenses more than doubled to $41.5 million.

“We are excited to return to space with the ‘Unity 25’ mission planned for the end of May, and we are actively readying for commercial service to begin in late June,” said Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic.