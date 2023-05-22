Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Highlights of Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) Q1 2023 earnings
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The space tourism company generated revenues of $392,000 during the three-month period, up 23% from the prior-year quarter.
The company incurred a net loss of $159 million or $0.57 per share in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $93 million or $0.36 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Research & development expenses more than doubled to $41.5 million.
“We are excited to return to space with the ‘Unity 25’ mission planned for the end of May, and we are actively readying for commercial service to begin in late June,” said Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic.
Will the Airline Industry Evolve or Die After the Black Swan-ish Disruption?
Is the airline industry staring at an evolutionary cycle after the Coronavirus-induced Pandemic that has no parallels in the past? What was the thought process of top airline executives as Covid-19 unfolded? Were they prepared? What lies ahead? We try to find out from the treasure trove of Earnings Transcripts & Press Releases.
Most Popular
ROST Earnings: Highlights of Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 results
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, on Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the
Everything you need to know about Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Q2 earnings
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a 6% increase in net sales. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): Notable points from the Q4 earnings report
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) soared over 13% on Thursday, a day after the company reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date