Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock slumps after Q1 earnings miss
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Monday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the first quarter, compared to $238,000 a year ago. Net loss of $0.55 per share was, meanwhile, wider than the average street estimate.
SPCE shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 22% in the trailing 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Virgin Galactic Q1 2021 earnings call transcript
