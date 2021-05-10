Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock slumps after Q1 earnings miss

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Monday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the first quarter, compared to $238,000 a year ago. Net loss of $0.55 per share was, meanwhile, wider than the average street estimate.

SPCE shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 22% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance