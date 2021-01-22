Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 2020 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Friday.
Revenue decreased to $5.53 billion from $8.23 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.25 billion.
The company posted a net income of $374 million, up from $333 million reported a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to $0.27 from $0.24, compared to analysts’ estimate of $0.17 per share.
The stock dropped to $24.03 during Friday’s pre-market session, after closing the previous session down 5%.
Most Popular
Infographic: Intuitive Surgical Q4 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The robotic product's manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Meanwhile,
Infographic: Seagate Technology (STX) Q2 2021 earnings
Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. Revenue increased to $2.62 billion from $2.69 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue
IBM (IBM) Q4 2020 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenue fell 6% year-over-year to $20.4 billion. GAAP net income fell over 60% to $1.3 billion, or $1.51 per