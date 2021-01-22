Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 2020 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Friday.

Revenue decreased to $5.53 billion from $8.23 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.25 billion.

The company posted a net income of $374 million, up from $333 million reported a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to $0.27 from $0.24, compared to analysts’ estimate of $0.17 per share.

The stock dropped to $24.03 during Friday’s pre-market session, after closing the previous session down 5%.