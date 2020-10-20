Infographic: Snap (SNAP) Q3 2020 earnings results in a nutshell

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 52% year-over-year to $679 million.

Net loss amounted to $200 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $227 million, or $0.16 per share, last year. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.01 versus a loss of $0.04 last year.

Daily active users rose by 18% year-over-year to 249 million.

Due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing any guidance.

Prior Performance

