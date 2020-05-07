Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2020 earnings results

Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) first quarter 2020 results beat consensus estimates. The drugmaker reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.4 billion. Wall Street expected Teva to earn $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion. TEVA stock surged about 7% in the pre-market trading session.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2020 Earnings Infograph

GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $69 million or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2020, compared to GAAP net loss of $105 million or $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Also Read:  It’s time to see Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) from a different perspective

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2020. EPS is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.55, while revenue is targeted to be in the range of $16.6 billion to $17 billion for fiscal 2020.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph

Teva Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph

Most Popular

A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results

Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of

Shopify (SHOP) set to cash in on Covid-driven uptick in e-commerce adoption

This earnings season, the market witnessed the unique trend of internet-based service providers performing far better than their non-tech counterparts, which can be linked to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.

Will CARES-sing be enough for American Airlines to prevent the rough landing?

Following a free fall of air traffic of approximately 95% in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, the aviation sector, which directly employs 750,000 people in the US, needed an anchor

Tags

pharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Top