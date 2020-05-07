Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2020 earnings results
Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) first quarter 2020 results beat consensus estimates. The drugmaker reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.4 billion. Wall Street expected Teva to earn $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion. TEVA stock surged about 7% in the pre-market trading session.
GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $69 million or $0.06 per share in the first quarter of 2020, compared to GAAP net loss of $105 million or $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2020. EPS is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.55, while revenue is targeted to be in the range of $16.6 billion to $17 billion for fiscal 2020.
