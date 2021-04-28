Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results
Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell.
The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year.
The net income attributable to TEVA was $77 million or $0.07 per share compared to $69 million or $0.06 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
“Story will be updated soon”
