Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results

Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell.

The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year.

The net income attributable to TEVA was $77 million or $0.07 per share compared to $69 million or $0.06 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.

“Story will be updated soon”