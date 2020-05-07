Infographic: Uber Technologies Q1 2020 earnings results

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported the first-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday.
Uber shares fell over 2% after it reported a massive loss of $2.9 billion. The stock has declined 27% in the trailing 12 months. Revenue came in at $3.54 billion, up 14%.
CFO Nelson Chai said, “We have recently exited eight unprofitable Eats markets, significantly reduced the size of our customer support and recruiting teams, and merged our JUMP unit into Lime. Building on the steps we have already taken, we are continuing to look at all levers to ensure our core Rides and Eats businesses emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”
Yesterday, shares of rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) soared over 17% after the ride-hailing firm surpassed Wall Street projections on revenue despite the lockdown and pandemic impact.
Prior performance
Most Popular
A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results
Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of
Shopify (SHOP) set to cash in on Covid-driven uptick in e-commerce adoption
This earnings season, the market witnessed the unique trend of internet-based service providers performing far better than their non-tech counterparts, which can be linked to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.
Will CARES-sing be enough for American Airlines to prevent the rough landing?
Following a free fall of air traffic of approximately 95% in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, the aviation sector, which directly employs 750,000 people in the US, needed an anchor