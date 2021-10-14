Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth shareholders were $4.08 billion, or $4.28 per share, compared to $3.1 billion, or $3.30 per share last year.
Adjusted EPS amounted to $4.52 per share.
