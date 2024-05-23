INTU Earnings: Intuit Q3 2024 revenue and adj. profit top expectations

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024. The results also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

At $6.74 billion, the Mountain View-headquartered financial technology company’s third-quarter revenue was 12% higher than the year-ago number and above analysts’ estimates. The top line benefited from strong growth in the core Small Business and Self-employed segment.

Adjusted earnings increased to $9.88 per share in the April quarter from $8.92 per share in the third quarter of 2023, and came in above expectations. On an unadjusted basis, net earnings were $8.42 per share in Q3, compared to $7.38 per share last year.

Prior Performance