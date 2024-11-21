Categories LATEST
Intuit Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the first quarter of 2025 today at 4:00 pm ET.
Listen to Intuit’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, decreased to $2.36 per share in the October quarter from $2.47 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $3.14 billion.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of $3.2 billion, which was up 17% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment. Adjusted earnings increased to $1.99 per share in the July quarter from $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Deere & Co.’s (DE) Q4 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 28% year-over-year to $11.14 billion. Net income was $1.24 billion, or
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 profit jumps, beats estimates
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in adjusted profit and revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Earnings also topped analysts' estimates. The tech firm’s revenues
Lowe’s Companies (LOW): A few points to note about the Q3 2024 performance
Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 8% over the past three months. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the