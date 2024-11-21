Intuit Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the first quarter of 2025 today at 4:00 pm ET.

It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, decreased to $2.36 per share in the October quarter from $2.47 per share a year earlier. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $3.14 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of $3.2 billion, which was up 17% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment. Adjusted earnings increased to $1.99 per share in the July quarter from $1.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.